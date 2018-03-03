Opinion & Analysis

ANC fawns over Malema and takes SA down the road of Mugabe's Zimbabwe

04 March 2018 - 00:00

Parliament took leave of its senses this week. The decision to amend the constitution to allow for the seizure of land without payment or any compensation to the occupant is a descent to jungle justice, not in keeping with the society we are trying to build.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa faces a Herculean task in purging the liars, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BANTU HOLOMISA | South Africa is in the grip of 'citizen rage' Opinion & Analysis
  4. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  5. RAY HARTLEY | How the patient negotiator outwitted the master of political arts Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X