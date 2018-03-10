Creative platform Dance Umbrella announces its last twirl
As mostly academics met to talk up the potential of the arts to create jobs, two key platforms — Gauteng Opera and the much-loved Dance Umbrella — announced that this would be their last season
11 March 2018 - 00:00
