Mayor's no cover-up look is on trend with recent study
18 March 2018 - 00:00
When Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille arrives to greetings of "Aunty Pat", you already know, with your eyes closed, that her look will be down-to-earth and practical.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.