Aussie rules: the land Down Under does has some dubious entries on its CV
Stop Australia-bashing for a minute and think of all the good things our mates have given the world
25 March 2018 - 00:01
Australians have had some bad press lately.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.