Q&A with Equal Education General Secretary Tshepo Motsepe

Four years ago young Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at school. This week it was little Lumka Mkhethwa. Chris Barron asked Tshepo Motsepe, general secretary of Equal Education...

Four years ago young Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at school. This week it was little Lumka Mkhethwa. Chris Barron asked Tshepo Motsepe, general secretary of Equal Education...