Simplistic land plan will fail
25 March 2018 - 00:00
As an economic good, land is an existential necessity for all citizens. It is critical that the debate on access to land and land tenure is premised on this principle, and not framed in terms that suggest an existential threat to any particular group.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.