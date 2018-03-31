Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Momberg's sentence goes a long way to reinforcing our democratic values

01 April 2018 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

Vicki Momberg got what was coming to her and we have no sympathy for her. She has not apologised to David Mkhondo, the policeman she racially abused. Nor has she apologised to South Africans for peeling off the scab on the slow-healing wounds of racism and white superiority.

