Social media? It brought people together to turn on each other
01 April 2018 - 00:00
Personally, I look forward to being old. How instructive it will be for the youth of tomorrow to gather at my feet, and listen eagerly as I recount the wisdom my generation has gleaned
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.