Opinion
Hey racist - don't tar me with your brush!
08 April 2018 - 00:00
The cacophony around Vicki Momberg's jail sentence has been deafening. All around, people have fallen over themselves in the rush to jeer her into her cell at Sun City - or to point fingers at Julius Malema and scream "double standards", as if the EFF leaders' bile towards whites somehow justifies Momberg's disgusting racist rant.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.