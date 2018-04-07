Opinion
Those who dwell on Winnie's 'dark side' ignore brutality she endured
08 April 2018 - 00:00
The version of history that excuses apartheid leaders as soldiers in a war denies this as a justification of Madikizela-Mandela's dalliance with violence
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.