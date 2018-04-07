Opinion
We will always be inspired by Mama Winnie's indomitable spirit
08 April 2018 - 00:01
As we celebrated Easter I did not for a second imagine that we would wake up to the news of Mama Winnie's departure from our midst. Death had snatched her away from us, and death is so final.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.