Opinion
YES we can - business and government launch move to get young people employed
08 April 2018 - 00:00
Business is joining hands with the government, youth and workers to provide a practical response to the youth unemployment crisis.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.