Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Mzukisi Grootboom chairman of the South African Medical Association

Dr Mzukisi Grootboom, chairman of the South African Medical Association, which represents doctors, says the public health system is collapsing. Chris Barron asked him...

10 June 2018 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Dr Mzukisi Grootboom, chairman of the South African Medical Association, which represents doctors, says the public health system is collapsing. Chris Barron asked him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | There's something behind Shivambu's claims against Momoniat Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Our public protector is really a public danger and should ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Floyd Shivambu Opinion & Analysis
  4. IMRAAN BUCCUS | When racial chauvinism masquerades as radicalism Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | South Africans are not nearly as stupid as this sorry trio ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa

Related articles

  1. Dire shortage of psychiatrists for mental health patients South Africa
  2. Medical specialists crisis: 'If you don’t fill these posts‚ the whole health ... South Africa
  3. Only five out of 696 hospitals‚ clinics got a 'pass mark' in SA South Africa
  4. Sack Aaron Motsoaledi now‚ Cosatu tells President Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Medical deans call on government to urgently address health crisis South Africa
X