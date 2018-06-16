Opinion
NoKo, the clown and peace in our time
17 June 2018 - 00:00
The love-in between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore this week demonstrated in its full luridness the final triumph in world affairs of celebrity over substance, of showmanship over diplomacy.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.