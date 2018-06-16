Insight

What is Jacob Zuma after?

The ANC needs KwaZulu-Natal to win in 2019, but the former president’s home base is his key to power

'When the president comes down, move all the shields to the side. Just open the way." The lineup of riot police officers nodded earnestly as the officer in charge dished out orders outside the High Court in Durban. Not one of the officers would have wondered whether Cyril Ramaphosa was about to make his way down the driveway past them.