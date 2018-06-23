Opinion & Analysis

Insight: Books

Did apartheid SA kill its rising star?

The shocking murder of Nat wunderkind Robert Smit and his wife 40 years ago still baffles people. Their daughter searches for answers in a new book

24 June 2018 - 00:00 By TYMON SMITH

RAU TEM - cryptic letters that have haunted the imagination of a generation of white South Africans ever since they were discovered scrawled in red spray-paint on the kitchen cupboards and fridge of a house in Springs on November 22 1977. For four decades the meaning of these letters has been seen as either the key clue or a red herring in solving the mystery of who killed economist Dr Robert Smit and his wife, Jeanne-Cora, at the house the couple were occupying in the East Rand town ahead of Sm...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | South Africans are not nearly as stupid as this sorry trio ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Welcome to Jason Rohde’s twisted reality Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | What is Jacob Zuma after? Opinion & Analysis
  5. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X