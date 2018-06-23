Insight: Books
Did apartheid SA kill its rising star?
The shocking murder of Nat wunderkind Robert Smit and his wife 40 years ago still baffles people. Their daughter searches for answers in a new book
RAU TEM - cryptic letters that have haunted the imagination of a generation of white South Africans ever since they were discovered scrawled in red spray-paint on the kitchen cupboards and fridge of a house in Springs on November 22 1977. For four decades the meaning of these letters has been seen as either the key clue or a red herring in solving the mystery of who killed economist Dr Robert Smit and his wife, Jeanne-Cora, at the house the couple were occupying in the East Rand town ahead of Sm...
