Insight: Obsessions

It's all in the wrist

Wearable fitness trackers risk turning exercise into a daily dose of stress and anxiety as people obsess about their stats

When did tracking every step to fitness become a cult? To spot its followers, just look at their wrists and see if you see a fitness device. That's a clue. The second clue is an unwitting "us and them" attitude towards people who don't share this obsession. Another sign is less-than-social behaviour during a social activity.