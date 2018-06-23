Opinion

Mampara of the week: Tom Moyane

NOW, WE'RE SICK OF HIM This Mampara could have spared himself the public embarrassment by resigning when President Cyril Ramaphosa asked him to. Now, it has emerged, in addition to the charges he faces, he instructed a SARS employee, Helgard Lombard, to fake illness and absent himself from a meeting with KPMG employees who were investigating the "rogue unit".