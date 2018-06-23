Editorial

Ramaphosa a far better president of SA than of his fractured, fractious ANC

Can we confidently say President Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge of the ANC? Many of his supporters and advisers would like us to believe that Ramaphosa is in control. But the events of the past few weeks suggest that he may be losing his grip on power, and is slowly handing it back to those he defeated when he was elected ANC president in December.