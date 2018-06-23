Opinion & Analysis

Insight: Youth

We are the poster children of Gen Z

Photographer Jodi Bieber questioned young people on life and themselves. Then presented the intriguing results as posters

24 June 2018 - 00:00 By GILLIAN ANSTEY

Ask a group of young people questions about themselves and their country and you'd think you could guess the answers, especially in a place as polarised and predictable as South Africa. But there is little that is clichéd or even expected about the responses of the 45 young people, aged between 15 and 24 and from widely different places in the greater Johannesburg area, who were interviewed by photographer Jodi Bieber for her project titled #i.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | South Africans are not nearly as stupid as this sorry trio ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Welcome to Jason Rohde’s twisted reality Opinion & Analysis
  4. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Calling the ANC's dangerous bluff on land reform Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X