Insight: Youth

We are the poster children of Gen Z

Photographer Jodi Bieber questioned young people on life and themselves. Then presented the intriguing results as posters

Ask a group of young people questions about themselves and their country and you'd think you could guess the answers, especially in a place as polarised and predictable as South Africa. But there is little that is clichéd or even expected about the responses of the 45 young people, aged between 15 and 24 and from widely different places in the greater Johannesburg area, who were interviewed by photographer Jodi Bieber for her project titled #i.