Insight: Heritage

Bo-Kaap losing its spice

Many residents fear that gentrification of the historic neighbourhood is destroying their heritage and have embarked on protests to save their sanctuary

You can smell Abdul Wahab Ahmed from a block away. He smells of turmeric, cumin, chilli and maybe a pinch of red gold - also known as saffron. Ahmed, 69, is a third-generation South African and director of Atlas Trading, known to anyone in the Cape who knows their spices. Ahmed's grandfather, Cassiem, a merchant from India, settled in the Bo-Kaap in 1890.