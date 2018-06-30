Insight: Heritage
Bo-Kaap losing its spice
Many residents fear that gentrification of the historic neighbourhood is destroying their heritage and have embarked on protests to save their sanctuary
You can smell Abdul Wahab Ahmed from a block away. He smells of turmeric, cumin, chilli and maybe a pinch of red gold - also known as saffron. Ahmed, 69, is a third-generation South African and director of Atlas Trading, known to anyone in the Cape who knows their spices. Ahmed's grandfather, Cassiem, a merchant from India, settled in the Bo-Kaap in 1890.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.