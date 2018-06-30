Opinion & Analysis

Insight

David Goldblatt: Behind the lens, his eyes

David Goldblatt’s vast output was a meditation on his country, and an attempt to explain to himself, and us, our complex social history

01 July 2018 - 00:00 By TYMON SMITH

It was perhaps macabre and grim, but on Tuesday afternoon, as I stood among the crowd gathered in a corner of the Westpark Jewish cemetery - reserved for those Jews who "have made a lasting contribution to the greater good of South Africa" - I couldn't help wondering how he might have chosen to photograph the scene.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. ADAM HABIB | We have to stand up to the EFF's politics of hate Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | I will not be silenced by EFF's race campaign against SA's ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Welcome to Jason Rohde’s twisted reality Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X