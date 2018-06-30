Insight

David Goldblatt: Behind the lens, his eyes

David Goldblatt’s vast output was a meditation on his country, and an attempt to explain to himself, and us, our complex social history

It was perhaps macabre and grim, but on Tuesday afternoon, as I stood among the crowd gathered in a corner of the Westpark Jewish cemetery - reserved for those Jews who "have made a lasting contribution to the greater good of South Africa" - I couldn't help wondering how he might have chosen to photograph the scene.