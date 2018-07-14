Insight: Prison letters

Nelson Mandela: A lifeline of written words

‘The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela’ is a landmark publication 10 years in the making. Released by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to mark the 100th year since Mandela’s birth, the dispatches are the only authenticated letters by him and span his 27 years in prison

