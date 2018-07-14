Insight: Mandela

Reclaiming Nelson Mandela means remembering the resilient spirit of our people

It has become popular to denigrate Mandela’s role in South Africa’s liberation, but to do so risks effacing our own history

Across South Africa, many are feverishly engaged with preparations for the Madiba centenary. My fellow artist and dear comrade, the formidable Pitika Ntuli, will soon unveil a black granite sculpture, weighing 18 tonnes, which is a symbolic representation of the struggles with which Madiba came to be identified.