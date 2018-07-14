Opinion
Swedish model shows the way on prostitution law
15 July 2018 - 00:00
Following a petition to parliament from Embrace Dignity, the National Council of Provinces has adopted a groundbreaking resolution in support of the Swedish or "equality model" of sex-trade policy.
