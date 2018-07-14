Editorial
Trim spendthrift King Goodwill Zwelithini's grandiose cultural plans
15 July 2018 - 00:00
While the rest of us mere mortals sink deeper into debt, weighed down by a soaring petrol price, job insecurity and the rising cost of living, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini lives in a La-La Land all of his own.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.