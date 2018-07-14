Table Talk

Zelda la Grange: Madiba's rule was always humanity first

Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela’s assistant for two decades, reflects on his centenary and why it is so important to keep his legacy alive

Zelda la Grange has spent a lot of her life in airports. During the 19 years in which she was Nelson Mandela's personal assistant, she accompanied him on more trips than she can remember. When he was president, there were countless foreign visits and local events. After he left office, their already intense travelling schedule stepped up a notch.