Table Talk
Zelda la Grange: Madiba's rule was always humanity first
Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela’s assistant for two decades, reflects on his centenary and why it is so important to keep his legacy alive
Zelda la Grange has spent a lot of her life in airports. During the 19 years in which she was Nelson Mandela's personal assistant, she accompanied him on more trips than she can remember. When he was president, there were countless foreign visits and local events. After he left office, their already intense travelling schedule stepped up a notch.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.