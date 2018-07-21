Obituaries
Franz Beyer: Composer who rescued Mozart piece
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Franz Beyer, who has died at the age of 96, was a German musicologist who in the 1970s provided a satisfactory conclusion to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's unfinished Requiem; it has since become widely used by orchestras around the world.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.