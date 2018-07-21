Insight: Trends
Pedalling from the past to the future
The bicycle was not always a common means of transport in the townships, but old-timers have seen that change
Growing up in the township of Thabong, outside Welkom, where there were only bumpy sand roads, I didn't own a bicycle. Instead, we played with skipping ropes and devised games with things like old pantihose, which we filled with stones. Ninety-year-old Puleng Solomon Masemene remembers the days when a black person on a bike raised the suspicion of the cops.
