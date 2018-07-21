Insight: Art

Requiem for a free spirit, Walter Meyer

Light drove his creativity and alcohol drove him to destruction. Artist Walter Meyer was drawn to remote places to paint their ethereal beauty, but darkness and death intruded

A TORTURED SOUL WHO FLEW TOO CLOSE TO THE LIGHT Empty beer bottles, rows of cabbages and the weight of grief mark the house in Augrabies Park, Upington, where landscape artist Walter Meyer was found dead on December 22, aged 52. He painted the house in a foreboding piece not long before his murder. He also immortalised the murder accused, his second wife Sophia, in oils.