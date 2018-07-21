Insight: BRICS 2018
SA reaps advantages of Brics membership
As the 10th Brics summit meeting approaches, the leaders of two member states give their viewers on the benefits that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have gained by uniting in one bloc
As South Africa prepares to host the 10th Brics summit at the end of July it would be appropriate to reflect on the benefits and opportunities our membership of this formation has yielded for the country since joining in 2011. The Brics grouping draws together like-minded countries not through any formal agreement but out of a mutual desire to collaborate on a multilateral level in pursuit of shared goals and objectives.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.