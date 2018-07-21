Insight: BRICS 2018

SA reaps advantages of Brics membership

As the 10th Brics summit meeting approaches, the leaders of two member states give their viewers on the benefits that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have gained by uniting in one bloc

As South Africa prepares to host the 10th Brics summit at the end of July it would be appropriate to reflect on the benefits and opportunities our membership of this formation has yielded for the country since joining in 2011. The Brics grouping draws together like-minded countries not through any formal agreement but out of a mutual desire to collaborate on a multilateral level in pursuit of shared goals and objectives.