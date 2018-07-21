Insight: Workspace

Workplace revolution means flexible office space is open for business

Hot-desking and flexible office spaces for hire are catering to a revolution in how the workplace functions

You'd never guess to look at him, but the man sitting alone in a spartan glass-walled cubicle is an investment banker juggling transactions worth millions. This is Paul Harrison, a member of a growing clan who need nothing more than a smartphone, a laptop and a rented desk to make their way in the world.