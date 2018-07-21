Zimbabwe on a knife-edge over crucial election

"Waiting for after the elections" has become a common refrain in Harare's streets, boardrooms and business circles.

At an upmarket car dealership in Harare's high-end shopping mall, brand new Mercedes-Benz GL models line the showroom floor. The price tag on these vehicles is €130000 (about R2-million). The salesman explains that the euro price tag "is for the simple reason that our cars are imported straight from Germany".