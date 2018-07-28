Opinion
For the masses burdened by VAT and fuel price rises, it would be nice to know what these investment pledges really mean
29 July 2018 - 00:00
During Thabo Mbeki's first term as president, Nepad was the buzzword.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.