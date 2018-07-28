Opinion
Mampara of the week: Mduduzi Manana
NO PLACE IN POLITICS Mananampara is a serial woman-basher. He assaulted three women at a Johannesburg drinking hole. His domestic worker accused him of pushing her down the stairs, but the NPA refused to prosecute. He should have resigned as an MP last August when he quit as deputy minister. But no, he held on to his parliamentary seat until the day before the ethics committee was due to hear his case.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.