Opinion

Mampara of the week: Mduduzi Manana

NO PLACE IN POLITICS Mananampara is a serial woman-basher. He assaulted three women at a Johannesburg drinking hole. His domestic worker accused him of pushing her down the stairs, but the NPA refused to prosecute. He should have resigned as an MP last August when he quit as deputy minister. But no, he held on to his parliamentary seat until the day before the ethics committee was due to hear his case.