Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

SA is small fry alongside Brics giants, but we have much to gain from the bloc

29 July 2018 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged his counterparts in the Brics group to surpass the $102-billion (about R1.3-trillion) worth of trade among the five member countries.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ANC is capitalising on Ramaphoria - and that might be bad ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JULIUS MALEMA | Land restoration began five years ago with the birth of the EFF Opinion & Analysis
  4. Tales of daring crime uncovers SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Going after the man who cracked Zuma's state capture wide open Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X