Opinion & Analysis

Book extract

Herein lies stories of betrayal & torture of comrades flung into the pits for 'Boer' lies

When Oiva Angula and his comrades in the People's Liberation Army of Namibia were woken up at night in 1979 they thought they were to be sent on a secret mission. What followed was far more ominous

05 August 2018 - 00:00 By OIVA ANGULA

When Oiva Angula and his comrades in the People's Liberation Army of Namibia were woken up at night in 1979 they thought they were to be sent on a secret mission. What followed was far more ominous

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Now that Zuma's gone, if not forgotten, the red berets ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | TV expropriation debate enters realm of Neverland Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | So, I finally found out why Julius Malema is cross with me Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X