Book extract

Herein lies stories of betrayal & torture of comrades flung into the pits for 'Boer' lies

When Oiva Angula and his comrades in the People's Liberation Army of Namibia were woken up at night in 1979 they thought they were to be sent on a secret mission. What followed was far more ominous

