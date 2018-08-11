Business is still willing to help a responsible state
12 August 2018 - 00:00
If you're in any doubt as to what the resignation of Sizwe Nxasana as non-executive chair of the NSFAS means, check out his CV
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.