Opinion
Civil society can and must promote women's participation in shaping SA
19 August 2018 - 00:00
The role of women in shaping the new, democratic SA is well documented. However, their contribution to social change and development has often been underrepresented.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.