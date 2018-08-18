Opinion

Cyril Ramaphosa making ground on graft; not so much on policy

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

President Cyril Ramaphosa is beginning to make real headway in lining up for prosecution the runners and handmaidens who stole from the state for the Zuptas. Reports I have seen into mismanagement and corruption at Transnet are beyond shocking, but all recommend tough disciplinary action or criminal charges.