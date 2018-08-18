Insight: Wild things

Françoise Malby-Anthony shares lessons learnt from 'An Elephant In My Kitchen'

After acclaimed conservationist and bestselling author Lawrence Anthony died, his wife, Françoise, faced the heavy responsibility of running Thula Thula, the KwaZulu-Natal game reserve he had founded. As a chic Parisienne she had never expected to live on a game reserve in Africa, let alone manage one...

I walked into the lounge of my home at Thula Thula and almost tripped over my dogs Gypsy, Gin and Jeff. Gin immediately trotted up to me, hoping for a snack, but his timing was a bit off. It was 9pm and dinner was over. "The thing about you, Gin, is you only love me for my food." He wagged his tail in agreement.