Mampara of the week: Adam Catzavelos

CATZA WAKE-UP In the Bible, a bloke called Adam had a crunchy apple with Eve in defiance of heavenly orders. It was a simple act, easily accomplished, with far-reaching consequences. This week, another Adam must have thought he had some catching up to do with his namesake in the sin stakes. The scene of Adam Catzavelos's crime wasn't quite the Garden of Eden, but according to him it was "heaven on earth" - a beach with no black skin on display.