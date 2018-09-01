Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Looting a disgrace in the nation or neighbourhood

02 September 2018 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

Looting is usually a sign of a society in an advanced state of social decay, suggesting rising public desperation and a breakdown in law and order.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | The state capture commission reveals the passion of Mcebisi ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  4. ZIZI KODWA | The ANC is not on trial at the commission of inquiry into state ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. How Zuma lost control - and the people who let him down Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. Somali national blames 'fake food' probe for looting spree in Soweto South Africa
  2. Soweto looting: Death toll rises as violence spreads to Daveyton South Africa
  3. 'They are my children': Sowetans stand by foreigners South Africa
  4. Soweto looting condemned‚ community urged not to take law into own hands South Africa
  5. Tshepisong looting victim was a mother of four South Africa
  6. 'Was it worth it?'- Rhythm City's Zola Hashatsi slams Soweto looting TshisaLIVE
  7. Fourth person killed in attacks on foreign-owned shops South Africa
  8. WATCH | ‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store ... South Africa
  9. Soweto looting: ‘I lost my brother because of looters - he died in my arms’ South Africa
X