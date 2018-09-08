Heads must roll for inaction that cost firefighters' lives
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Nick Paget-Brown stepped down as leader of the local council in London after the Grenfell Tower apartment building caught fire, killing 80 people.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.