Opinion
Honour the aged by all means, but let's be frank about Buthelezi's past
09 September 2018 - 00:00
On his birthday, the IFP leader was praised as a peace-loving man. But let's not rewrite his historical ties with violence
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.