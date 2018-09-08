Insight: Book extract

Jacob Zuma may have been 'a president for sale'

A 2008 trip with Jacob Zuma to an African despot infuriated Zwelinzima Vavi and Blade Nzimande but revealed the start of a pattern of state capture

Shortly before 8am on Friday 10 October 2008, a jet took off from Lanseria Airport. On board were Zwelinzima Vavi, Blade Nzimande and the newly elected president of the ANC, Jacob Zuma. Their destination was Equatorial Guinea. The oil-rich West African country is ruled by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, one of the continent's most corrupt dictators.