Insight

The human wave: A look at the refugee crisis

Civil strife has sent millions of refugees across the Mediterranean, spurring on the rise of anti-migrant parties

The kitchen is a rusty metal grill resting on two bricks. The toilet is a patch of waste ground nearby. Just a few hundred metres from Rome's futuristic-looking Tiburtina railway station, about 300 refugees and migrants live in an encampment of tents and shanty structures made of scavenged timber and plastic.