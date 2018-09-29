Opinion & Analysis

The soul of the Red Ant: Photographer infiltrates the colony

Photojournalist James Oatway stunned festival-goers in France recently with his photo essay on the Red Ants, who are regularly deployed on the violent frontlines of the fight for land. He bagged his remarkable shots while embedded with the private security force

30 September 2018 - 00:00 By TYMON SMITH

Photojournalist James Oatway stunned festival-goers in France recently with his photo essay on the Red Ants, who are regularly deployed on the violent frontlines of the fight for land. He bagged his remarkable shots while embedded with the private security force

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Plot thickens as Mantashe's involvement presents Ramaphosa ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. MARY NEL | Constitutional Court ruling on dagga leaves brains somewhat muddled Opinion & Analysis
  4. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | SA reaps advantages of Brics membership Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Murder is not just murder by numbers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X