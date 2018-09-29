The soul of the Red Ant: Photographer infiltrates the colony

Photojournalist James Oatway stunned festival-goers in France recently with his photo essay on the Red Ants, who are regularly deployed on the violent frontlines of the fight for land. He bagged his remarkable shots while embedded with the private security force

Photojournalist James Oatway stunned festival-goers in France recently with his photo essay on the Red Ants, who are regularly deployed on the violent frontlines of the fight for land. He bagged his remarkable shots while embedded with the private security force