Editorial
Nhlanhla Nene's belated Gupta confession has plunged SA into crisis
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is a noble man, or so we all thought. That is until he shocked SA this week by admitting to having held formal meetings with the reviled Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound and even at their offices in Midrand.
