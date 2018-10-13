Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Don't seek money for research at the cost of levelling the educational playing field

Universities should fund research through money they raise themselves

14 October 2018 - 00:00 By McGLORY SPECKMAN

Universities should fund research through money they raise themselves

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A transformed Sunday Times that you can trust Opinion & Analysis
  3. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  4. 20 years after the TRC hearings South Africa's pain persists Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Nhlanhla Nene might have stood in the way of the nuclear ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X